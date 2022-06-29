Webster Equity Partners generated a close to 5x return with its sale of Epic Staffing Group, sources familiar with the matter tell Sarah.

Driving the news: The Pritzker Organization, the family merchant bank of the Tom Pritzker family, bought the El Segundo, Calif.-based provider of outsourced employment to the biopharma and health care industries.

Catch up quick: TPO in April announced an all-cash agreement to buy the sale of Epic, concluding a Rothschild-run sale process, sources tell Sarah.

Financial terms weren't disclosed, but the deal is said to have been valued at approximately $675 million, with Epic having grown to roughly $50 million of EBITDA.

Truist Securities and Wells Fargo Securities provided financing to support the acquisition. Webster had acquired Epic in 2017.

Details: Epic places individuals in roles across life sciences, nursing, allied health, children's physical & behavioral therapy, and interim leadership.

Its offerings include full departmental outsourcing, individual outsourcing and permanent placements, helping fill open positions in clinical research facilities, hospitals, schools and government institutions.

Epic's Engage app and technology help candidates efficiently search and apply for jobs, engage with opportunities and make referrals.

The bottom line: Capital continues to pour into health care staffing companies like Epic and Nomad Health, even with the COVID pandemic slowing, as they seek to address the industry's supply-demand imbalance.