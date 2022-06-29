Home care startup Tomorrow Health raised $60 million in Series B funding led by BOND Capital, co-founder and CEO Vijay Kedar tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: Health care is moving beyond the four walls of the hospital, fueled by COVID, cost-cutting measures and rapidly changing patient and provider preferences.

Despite this, the home care sector remains highly fragmented, with thousands of disconnected vendors and suppliers offering one slice of the delivery and deployment pie.

That's left room for disruptive new entrants such as Tomorrow to try and streamline the process. Other recent deals include Best Buy acquiring hospital-at-home startup Current Health for $400 million, remote monitoring startup Athelas raising $132 million, and home care company Biofourmis raising $300 million

"Payers are realizing they want and need patients at home, but there’s still no infrastructure to support that," says BOND Capital general partner Noah Knauf.

Deal details: BOND was joined by Andreessen Horowitz, Obvious Ventures, Sound Ventures and BoxGroup.

Proceeds will be used to expand into more geographic markets, and brings Tomorrow's total funding to $93 million.

How it works: Tomorrow contracts with payers to match patients with suppliers and promises to decrease fragmentation and delays in the sector by tracking the delivery and deployment process.

It serves nine million people in the U.S. and partners with 126 health plans and hospital systems across 29 states.

One fun thing: Tomorrow's values — which it sends to every interview candidate and uses to determine staff promotions — includes a promise to "Fight like hell for patients."

State of play: While the home care sector is beginning to be shaken up by new players, much of the attention still centers around a small segment of the market — helping people to recover after a hospital stay.