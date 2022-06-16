Circulo Health, an Ohio-based health tech startup, plans to lay off up to 50% of its staff this week amid a larger shift in its business plan, Axios has learned from four sources.

Why it matters: Circulo is one of a small but growing number of tech-driven health care companies focused on people who use Medicaid, a population the vast majority of digital health entrepreneurs and investors have long ignored.

Context: The Columbus, Ohio-based startup is co-founded and led by Sean Lane, who also founded and leads health care company Olive AI. Olive recently saw the departure of more than 20 high-level employees, Axios reported earlier this month.

Flashback: In January, Circulo acquired primary care startup Huddle Health.

The following month, Circulo said it raised $50 million in Series A funding from Drive Capital, General Catalyst, Oak HC/FT and SVB Capital.

The company currently has between 300 and 350 employees, the sources say.

What they're saying: Sources, including some current employees, say Circulo has undergone some big shifts to its business model, including shelving plans to build a Medicaid-focused insurance product.

Instead, Circulo is now focused almost exclusively on at-home care for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), the sources say.

"The program they decided to concentrate on is IDD," one current employee tells Axios, "so in other words they put everything else aside."

Circulo has not responded to a request for comment.