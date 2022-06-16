Scoop: Circulo Health prepares major layoffs
Circulo Health, an Ohio-based health tech startup, plans to lay off up to 50% of its staff this week amid a larger shift in its business plan, Axios has learned from four sources.
Why it matters: Circulo is one of a small but growing number of tech-driven health care companies focused on people who use Medicaid, a population the vast majority of digital health entrepreneurs and investors have long ignored.
Context: The Columbus, Ohio-based startup is co-founded and led by Sean Lane, who also founded and leads health care company Olive AI. Olive recently saw the departure of more than 20 high-level employees, Axios reported earlier this month.
Flashback: In January, Circulo acquired primary care startup Huddle Health.
- The following month, Circulo said it raised $50 million in Series A funding from Drive Capital, General Catalyst, Oak HC/FT and SVB Capital.
- The company currently has between 300 and 350 employees, the sources say.
What they're saying: Sources, including some current employees, say Circulo has undergone some big shifts to its business model, including shelving plans to build a Medicaid-focused insurance product.
- Instead, Circulo is now focused almost exclusively on at-home care for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), the sources say.
- "The program they decided to concentrate on is IDD," one current employee tells Axios, "so in other words they put everything else aside."
Circulo has not responded to a request for comment.