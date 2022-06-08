Bon Secours Mercy Health recently scooped up Silversmith Capital Partners-backed Nordic Consulting Partners in a deal sources tell Axios was valued just north of $400 million.

Why it matters: Hospitals are constantly examining ways to increase productivity and achieve cost savings, and helping those organizations solve IT problems as the industry evolves is a core part of that.

Bon Secours in combining Nordic with its existing offerings, via its new subsidiary Accrete Health Partners, now owns the largest independent, hospital-dedicated IT outsourcing and consulting company.

Nordic gives Accrete the scale and breadth to compete with the Deloitte’s of the world that have large hospital-based divisions.

Behind the scenes: Nordic, which came to market late last year, garnered looks from both private equity and HCIT companies that saw the business as a good entry point into health care systems, sources note.

Guggenheim Securities advised the company.

Our thought bubble: Bon Secours has already had tremendous success with its revenue cycle management venture — Ensemble Health Partners. Now, the Catholic health system appears to be recreating that playbook with Nordic as its center point of IT consulting for hospitals.

Berkshire Partners and Warburg Pincus earlier this year injected capital in Ensemble, thrusting its valuation north of $5 billion —more than double its 2019 TEV when Golden Gate invested.

Between the lines: Bon Secours' big vision for Nordic is TBD, but if it can turbocharge growth in a similar manner, we could be looking at another big win.

The company is now approaching $300 million in revenue, up from sub-$50 million in top-line a decade ago, one source says.

Catch up quick: Silversmith Capital Partners in October 2016 led the minority recapitalization of Nordic, becoming its largest investor alongside SV Health investors, Health Enterprise Partners, HLM Venture Partners, and Kaiser Permanente Ventures.

The company has evolved from an Epic-centric consulting firm doing EHR implementations to a much broader-based IT consulting firm for hospitals spanning the U.S., Canada and Europe.

It has expanded into M&A integration, optimization, digital health, RCM and data analytics, among other things.

It supports EHRs beyond solely Epic, including Cerner, Meditech and Infor.

Bon Secours and Nordic declined to comment.