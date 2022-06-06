BD enters pharmacy automation with $1.525B Parata buy

Becton Dickinson is buying Parata Systems from Frazier Healthcare Partners for $1.525 billion in all cash.

Why it matters: The deal allows the medical technology giant to enter the pharmacy automation market, a space seeing strong growth as both established pharmacies and new digital-first entrants look to modernize workflow to improve efficiencies and cut costs.

The $600 million U.S. pharmacy automation market is expected to grow about 10% annually to $1.5 billion in the next decade, per a BD investor report.

Wage inflation and a shortage of pharmacists, central-fill pharmacies' increasing reliance on automation, and the proliferation of VC-backed digital pharmacies are fueling the sector's growth.

Behind the scenes: Axios wrote in January that Frazier Healthcare, five years into its investment, had engaged Baird and William Blair to explore strategic alternatives for Parata.

Sources said then that Durham, North Carolina-based Parata would make a great private equity deal, is a logical M&A target for publicly traded strategics like Omnicell, or might even consider a go-public route.

By the numbers: Sources more recently told Axios the process marketed EBITDA figures in the $55 million to $70 million range, suggesting a multiple well into the 20x-plus range.

BD declined to comment and Frazier didn't immediately return a request for comment.

How it works: Parata offers all the technology and tools that it takes to run a fully automated pharmacy.

That includes everything from medication adherence packaging to high-speed robotic dispensing technologies and pharmacy workflow solutions. It also provides data for pharmacists.

Details: Parata's technology is sold to both the incumbents and emerging players.

That includes the big box retail and long-term care pharmacies, as well as virtual pharmacy startups like Hims & Hers or Amazon Pharmacy, and the direct-to-home market.

The bottom line: Parata aligns with BD's growth strategy around what CEO Tom Polen says is "smart, connected care and enabling new care settings."