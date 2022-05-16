Investors pull back on artificial intelligence

Data: CB Insights; Chart: Thomas Oide/Axios

Funding for AI-focused health startups fell 32% in Q1 2022, after nine straight quarters of steady growth, according to a fresh analysis from CB Insights.

Why it matters: Although often excessively hyped, AI has huge potential to boost patient outcomes, curb hospital spending and even pinpoint diseases earlier.

Even taking this quarter's dip into account, health AI funding remained at higher levels than those seen before 2021.

Context: Health tech companies aren't the only ones seeing decreases in interest around AI — global funding for all kinds of AI startups fell 12% last quarter to $15.1 billion, down from $17.1 billion in Q4 2021.

Health AI accounted for 17% of the Q1 2021 total, representing the largest sub-sector.

By the numbers: The health tech dip can be explained in part by a curb in mega-round deals for AI-focused health companies, CB Insights analysts say.

Last quarter, 12 AI-focused health companies raised rounds exceeding $100 million. This quarter, that number fell to seven.

Those numbers also line up with last quarter's overall drop in funding for the digital health sector.