A sale process for Heritage Provider Network, the risk-taking physician organization focused on Southern California, has finally begun, multiple sources tell Axios.

Why it matters: The market has been waiting years for HPN to sell itself, and a deal could be worth more than $7 billion.

CEO and founder Richard Merkin, in his 70s, owns and has controlled every aspect of the Marina del Rey-based company for 40-plus years.

The big question is if today's uncertain deal environment will give him cold feet about calling it quits.

Driving the news: A JPMorgan sale process has kicked off, with materials marketing the business distributed to a select group of large buyout firms.

Some suitors have already held fireside chats with management, sources say. First-round bid timing isn't set but is generally expected to be in June.

Targeted funds include those with track records in at-risk/ value-based care, and Medicare and Medicaid experience, one source notes.

By the numbers: HPN produced $633 million of 2021 pro forma adjusted EBITDA but non-adjusted 2021 EBITDA was $490 million; estimated pro forma 2022 EBITDA is $765 million, Axios has learned.

2022 estimated revenue is about $4.4 billion, about 86% of which stems from California, followed by smaller footprints in New York and Arizona, sources say.

Bloomberg wrote in October that HPN was working with an undisclosed bank to explore a potential $9 billion-plus sale, although a process hadn't begun.

Some sources say they now expect bids to come in around the $7 billion to $7.5 billion zip code, but one source adds, "I've had debates around 'can this get north of $10 billion?'" Another comments, "They'll want $9.5 billion."

The company encompasses 3,700-plus primary care physicians, 10,000-plus specialists and about 1,700 affiliated facilities.

Between the lines: HPN is a well-performing business with density in Southern California, but everything looks a lot different today than it did last fall.

Merkin has held so many of the keys for so long, which sources say indicates a buyer would need to install a management team and do a fair amount of corporatization.

Plus, HPN is complex. It's considered by some the genesis of value-based care and has been disciplined about growing profitably. But it hasn't been proven if its model works outside of California.

What to watch: HPN could serve as a value-based acquisition platform, potentially as an acquirer of companies like Cano Health, P3, CareMax, ChenMed, etc.

It also could attract strategic investors alongside of PE. Humana, for example, would like at-risk primary care for its Medicare Advantage members, and HPN would give it entry into California.

UnitedHealth and CVS also could make cases for involvement, though the latter would face regulatory hurdles, sources say.

Heritage didn't return requests for comment. JPM declined to comment.