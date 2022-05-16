Water Street Healthcare Partners and JLL Partners closed a joint single-asset deal for Eversana, with nearly $1.75 billion total equity commitments, as first reported by Buyouts and confirmed by Axios.

Why it matters: Chicago's Eversana is one of the largest players in life sciences commercialization and is an active consolidator. Now that its investors have more time and money, expect M&A to follow.

With the continuation vehicle, there is specific capital set aside for acquisitions, one source tells Axios.

The pair of investors formed "Pegasus" to raise more capital to advance Eversana's strategic expansion, the firms tell Axios.

State of play: While a flurry of pharma commercialization companies has attracted PE capital in the last year, Eversana's big differentiator is its digital skillset.

Eversana is one of the “go-to firms” for creating a digital presence during product launches, one source notes. (The other would be Klick Health.)

Other deals brewing include Amulet Capital's Open Health and RevHealth, both of which are working with Houlihan Lokey on processes, as we previously reported.

The backstory: The continuation fund closed in March, Buyouts says, coming on the heels of its InTouch Group acquisition.