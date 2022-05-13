Thirty Madison lays off two dozen after Nurx merger
Thirty Madison, a hybrid chronic care company based in New York, this week laid off 24 employees, company spokesperson Kelly Gardiner confirmed to Axios.
Why it matters: The layoffs come as Thirty Madison has been rapidly expanding, and could reflect redundancies from its recent merger with Nurx, a women's-focused digital health startup based in San Francisco.
- Earlier this year, Thirty Madison also announced it was expanding into two new condition areas — sleep and dermatology.
- And last November, the company said it would begin offering in-person services, starting with opening a hair transplant clinic in New York City this year.
Details: Two sources close to the matter say 22 of the individuals who were laid off were Thirty Madison employees, while two were from Nurx.
- The layoffs affected people across multiple functions, including operations, people, marketing and research, the sources said.
By the numbers: The layoffs represent roughly 3% of the company, which employs just under 800 people.