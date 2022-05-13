Thirty Madison, a hybrid chronic care company based in New York, this week laid off 24 employees, company spokesperson Kelly Gardiner confirmed to Axios.

Why it matters: The layoffs come as Thirty Madison has been rapidly expanding, and could reflect redundancies from its recent merger with Nurx, a women's-focused digital health startup based in San Francisco.

Earlier this year, Thirty Madison also announced it was expanding into two new condition areas — sleep and dermatology.

And last November, the company said it would begin offering in-person services, starting with opening a hair transplant clinic in New York City this year.

Details: Two sources close to the matter say 22 of the individuals who were laid off were Thirty Madison employees, while two were from Nurx.

The layoffs affected people across multiple functions, including operations, people, marketing and research, the sources said.

By the numbers: The layoffs represent roughly 3% of the company, which employs just under 800 people.