Turquoise Health, a price transparency startup for health care, has collected $20 million in Series A funding led by Andreessen Horowitz, Axios has learned.

Existing investors Bessemer and Box Group participated in the round, with Tiger Global joining as a new investor.

Why it matters: Prices for health care services have historically been kept secret, but new laws mandating rate disclosures unlock new possibilities around what Turquoise envisions as the 'pre-revenue cycle'.

San Diego's Turquoise aims to be the platform through which payors and patients can know and compare provider and procedure costs upfront, ultimately driving better decision-making, co-founder Chris Severn tells Axios.

Driving the news: The funding will support the roll out of Turquoise's newly launched direct contracting platform, Clear Contracts.

Payors, providers, care navigators and self-insured employers already pay for Turquoise's data, but then go off the platform — taking that data to guide purchasing decisions and build contracts around market rates.

Now, Turquoise is creating what Severn describes as a SaaS-based B2B marketplace for purchasers and providers."Clear Contracts keeps people on the platform to negotiate contracts," he says.

Its data product is licensed via a recurring annual fee, and Clear Contracts will be licensed on usage of the platform.

Catch up quick: Turquoise got its start, and $5 million of seed funding, in 2021 after new federal rules required hospitals to make health care prices public.

Starting July 1, additional new requirements around non-hospital payor rate disclosures will go into effect.

"The open secret in the industry: there's really no price of health care," Severn says. Rather, payors and employers strike handshakes with hospitals and providers using non-standardized formulas. "It's a jungle. All the data is siloed"

Hence, Turquoise began collecting and simplifying that data — and putting it on its website for free — so it could be better understood by patients and others.

Reality check: In December, a Wall Street Journal report unveiled that some of the nation's largest chains had yet to comply.

The laws "pretty much fell from the sky," says Severn. "We’re in the stage of acceptance, past denial. And now in [a period of] reluctance from payors and providers."

Zoom in: Turquoise has now raised just north of $25 million.

The startup has 70-plus customers across payors and providers, and Severn says Turquoise is generating "millions" in revenue.

It's previous a16z-led seed round included several individual investors including ex-Athenahealth founder and current Zus Health founder Jonathan Bush, and Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson.

💍 One fun thing: Severn named his startup after Turquoise Street in Pacific Beach, San Diego, where his fiancé lived when they first met. The couple is tying the knot in just over a week.