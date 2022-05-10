Medrio, an e-clinical tech company backed by Questa Capital Management, is gearing up what could be a $600 million-plus sale, sources tell Axios.

Why it matters: Clinical trials are complex and managing data is overwhelming. Medrio's technology helps pharma companies and CROs accelerate study timelines and run them more efficiently.

What's happening: William Blair is engaged in a sale process that is expected to launch this month, sources say.

The company is generating $6 million of EBITDA on $60 million of revenue, with the process targeting 10x-plus revenue, they say. That translates to a potential $600 million-plus valuation.

Medrio is viewed as a SaaS business, though less than a quarter of revenue is SaaS revenue, one source notes.

How it works: The San Francisco-based company provides an electronic data capture (EDC) system, or software that stores and centralizes all patient data that is collected throughout clinical trial studies.

Various decentralized trial tools integrate with its EDC software to simplify workflows for clinicians and patients.

That includes electronic patient-reported outcomes, electronic consent, direct data capture, randomization and trial supply management (RTSM).

The company says it has assisted with 5,500 studies, encompassing 975,000-plus participants across 36,000-plus sites.

State of play: Medrio focuses on the early stages of trial processes (Phase 1 and Phase 2), and those that tend to be smaller and less complicated.

That means it doesn't really go head-to-head with players like MediData, Signet, Clario, Clinical Ink and others, one source notes.

The likely buyer? "A middle-market sponsor who wants to buy-and-build in the eClinical space," another source speculates.

Flashback: In May 2017, Medrio raised $30 million in venture funding led by Questa Capital and Think +.

Medrio since that time has made two acquisitions — HMD Clinical and DFS Pharma.

Questa declined to comment, while Medrio and William Blair didn't return requests for comment.