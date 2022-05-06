Praava Health, a startup aiming to transform health care in Bangladesh, is looking to raise $15 million in Series B funding, founder Sylvana Sinha tells Axios.

Why it matters: There is tremendous demand for trusted, quality health care in Bangladesh, yet the government has limited capacity to regulate the industry, Sinha says.

There’s no primary care, no coordinated care, no insurance, unreliable outsourced diagnostics, perverse incentives for providers, and limited technology, among other issues, according to Praava’s investor report, viewed by Sarah.

The large prevalence of adulterated and counterfeit medicine sales is problematic, accounting for 20% of all drug sales in Bangladesh, an industry association reported in 2020.

What she's saying: “A lot of people got into health care because of a financial opportunity,” Sinha tells Axios. “The market is not holding providers to quality standards.” Yes, so: Bangladesh is the eighth-most populous country in the world, but citizens are flocking outside of their own borders.

Over $2.2 billion in health care spending goes outside of the country each year, with 72% of total spending out-of-pocket, per the investor report.

“People are traveling in the thousands every day for health care, even for primary care,” Sinha says.

Flashback: Praava in March 2021 collected $10.6 million in Series A funding from SBK Tech Ventures; David Howell Petraeus, chairman of the KKR Global Institute; Rushika Fernandopoulle, co-founder of Iora Health; and Geoff Price, co-founder of Oak Street Health, and others.

How it works: Praava has an integrated "brick and click" model that Sinha likens to “One Medical plus Quest Diagnostics plus PillPack under one roof.”

Praava charges patients a flat rate for unlimited access to all care, which includes both primary care and multi-specialty care.

In-house it has a diagnostics operation and a pharmacy business.

Via its SuperApp — Bangladesh's first patient app — digital offerings span telemedicine, e-pharmacy, remote chronic care management and home sample collections.

It also has EHR, which is unique for Bangladesh.

By the numbers: Praava to date has cared for 350k-plus patients, with more than 1,100 corporate clients and 450-plus employees.

The startup generated $8 million in revenue in 2021 and was EBITDA profitable.

Yes, and: Praava’s doctors spend an average of 15 minutes with patients, versus the current standard of 48-second patient appointments, Sinha says. Between the lines: Given Bangladesh's current state of health care, building a company that owns supply chain was crucial to ensure quality, Sinha says: "We need to focus on building camels, not unicorns."

That also drives up margins, with lab tests, in-clinic check-ups, and imaging the top three contributors to its 60%-plus 2021 blended gross margin, per the investor report.

Its lab, one of five internationally accredited labs in Bangladesh, is its largest and most profitable segment. (In contrast, the U.S. has 32,000 internationally accredited labs.)

State of play: The challenge for Praava is that Bangladesh remains uncharted territory for health care and health tech investors.

Notable participants in the emerging markets include General Atlantic, which for example, led a $40 million Series B earlier this year in Nigeria's Reliance Health.

Elsewhere, there's Quadria Capital's Asia-focused PE fund, HealthQuad, with a VC mandate in India, and HealthXCapital, which invests across APAC.

What's next: Another capital infusion would be used to expand both Praava's physical clinic and pharmacy footprint, as well as drive digital expansion. It aims to reach 1 million patients care for by 2024.

Sinha says she would love to scale this model across emerging markets.

The bottom line: Both the need to raise the health care bar in Bangladesh, and the investment opportunity, are mammoth.