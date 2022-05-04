Tullman's Teladoc take

On the heels of Teladoc’s stock plunge, the co-founder of Livongo told Sarah he is disappointed, like the rest of the market, in the telehealth leader’s results.

Driving the news: During a fireside chat with Transcarent CEO Glen Tullman at ATA2022, Sarah asked the executive what went wrong after Teladoc bought virtual chronic care company Livongo in a $18.5 billion deal — digital health’s largest ever.

"I'm hopeful they get it together," Tullman said. “I think it’s about execution and leadership."

Insider reported on integration challenges late last year, noting an exodus of 110-plus Livongo employees, with only a few of its senior leadership sticking around.

Besides Tullman, that included ex-Livongo CEO Zane Burke going to Quantum Health, and ex-Livongo president and chief medical officer Jennifer Schneider launching Homeward with backing from General Catalyst.

Flashback: Not only did the original vision for the combination make a lot of sense, but Livongo was crushing it ahead of its sale to Teladoc, Tullman recalled.

“On the day that they announced the merger, we also announced our earnings and what we announced for Livongo was profitability a year ahead of what we told the market, triple digit growth, margins in the 70% range,” he recalled.

“Every metric we had exceeded on dramatically, which is why Teladoc paid a premium, as they should have.”

Yes, but: Teladoc last week posted massive losses, lowered guidance, and posted a $6.6 billion impairment charge it linked to the acquisition.

That sent its stock spiraling downward by 48% on Thursday.

What they’re saying: Speaking to Teladoc’s tremendous loss in value, Jim Kramer commented last week:

“I think Livongo may have a lot to do with that charge. I’m not saying Livongo is worthless and Glen Tullman fooled Teladoc. I’m saying Livongo wasn’t worth near as much and Glen Tullman made a good deal."

Teladoc's market cap sat below $6 billion on Wednesday.

One silver lining: Transcarent.

The genesis of a consumer-directed company for all of health care has been bubbling since before the Teladoc-Livongo merger, Tullman says.

Livongo, he recalled, had great reception for its product, which focused on empowering those with diabetes, weight management and hypertension, but its clients began asking for more.

“We went looking for a broader solution that would really introduce this new thing called consumer-directed virtual care. That was the concept,” he recalled. That ultimately led it to Teladoc. "That idea didn’t go away. They didn’t execute on it.”

Yes, and: Tullman separately hinted Monday that Transcarent expects to be an active participant in the digital health consolidation wave.

Tullman’s bottom line: "At the end of the day they’re [Teladoc] a big player and a lot of people depend on them for services," Tullman said. "I want there to be a vibrant virtual care market. Whether they provide it or they don't, others will step into that role."