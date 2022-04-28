SoftBank-backed Big Health is partnering with CVS to launch a new medication targeting program to drive greater access to digital therapeutics for mental health and insomnia, the company tells Axios.

Why it matters: Underscored by the pandemic, mental health treatment faces a big volume and scale challenge.

By targeting the patients that have already sought help and are receiving prescriptions, Big Health unlocks a greater opportunity to reach individuals with a third, safe option for treatment, CEO Peter Hames says.

State of play: Prescription usage is high-risk, but on the rise, whereas there's a large shortage of traditional therapists.

Because it is often the only available solution, 82% of mental health patients are treated with medication.

"The pandemic has highlighted how inadequate the traditional modalities of care are in tackling that problem," Hames says. "[Big Health] combines the safety and effectiveness of human therapy with the scalability and accessibility and equity of drugs."

How it works: Anybody that's filling a mental health prescription through CVS Caremark will now have an option to access Big Health's two digital therapeutics, which are offered via the smartphone.

That includes Daylight, which treats anxiety, and Sleepio, for insomnia.

Hames says this essentially lets Big Health, with the consent of the plan sponsor, to automate member outreach in real time.

"We're using that prescribing event as a trigger, but we don't have to change the behavior of the prescribers," Hames says. "We’re not getting in front of the drugs. It’s a life raft."

Context: Big Health and CVS originally partnered in 2019 to enable reimbursement of its digital therapeutics, integrating within the PBM's existing payment process for medications.

"That reduced a significant barrier to growth," Hames says. "That made it much easier for plan sponsors — large employers, health plans — to actually reimburse our products ... This is just another step in our funnel."

Catch up quick: Big Health earlier this year scored $75 million in Series C funding led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2.