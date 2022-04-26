Exclusive: IAC's Vivian Health scores $60M Thoma-led investment

Thoma Bravo is leading a $60 million investment in Vivian Health, joining IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) as an investor in the health care-exclusive online jobs marketplace, the parties tell Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: As America's population ages, the health care industry is facing a major labor crisis. Vivian helps employers fill their jobs more efficiently, and provides health care professionals with improved access to attractive job opportunities.

With the industry poised to be short 3 million workers by 2026, Vivian claims it fills open jobs up to 50% faster than its competitors, reducing costs up to 80%.

"Part of what we need to be able to do as a company and society is figure out how to serve health care workers better," founder Parth Bhakta tells Axios.

Details: Thoma led the $60 million primary and secondary equity investment in Vivian, joined by IAC and Collaborative Fund. IAC remains the company's majority owner.

The capital infusion gives Vivian greater financial wherewithal to scale organically and support M&A ambitions.

M&A is likely to involve technology, tools or services that will either help it gain access to more types of employers or help its product stick, he notes.

"We want to cover every single health care worker and health care employer," Bhakta says.

How it works: Vivian works almost like a "LinkedIn for health care", Bhakta says, connecting clinicians with both staffing agencies (including 8 of the nation's 10 largest) and major health systems.

The startup was built around the concept of a universal health care-centric profile that is employer-agnostic, hence eliminating what Bhakta describes as a painstaking process of uploading credentials or licenses for each job application.

By serving as a "a passport to clinicians' health care career", Bhakta says clinicians using Vivian can, within seconds, qualify for job opportunities while recruiters can instantly engage with candidates.

By the numbers: Vivian facilitates 15% of the country's travel nursing placements, equating to $1.5 billion in annualized labor spend.

Under IAC's backing since 2018, Vivian has grown revenue by 45x, facilitating 3 million-plus job applications.

More than 700,000 clinicians in the U.S. are registered to use Vivian's platform to secure work.

146 employer partners — including staffing agencies and health systems — rely on its marketplace.

Catch up quick: Vivian, formerly known as NurseFly, rebranded last year as it expanded beyond travel nursing and into listings for permanent positions, per diem shifts and local openings.

IAC, a holding company of more than 150 digital products and brands, acquired the startup at a $15 million price tag in 2018, TechCrunch reported at the time.

One fun thing: Bhakta, a former angel investor, co-founded Vivian with Eric Connor in late 2017, inspired by experiences of Connor's then-fiancé as a travel nurse.

There was no clarity around the market rate for nurse staffing positions at the time, he says: "We were a bit disillusioned by that."

The bottom line: Reducing friction in the hiring process may help alleviate the pace of health care professionals leaving the industry.