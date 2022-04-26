3M (NYSE: MMM) is revisiting a potential divestiture of Health Information Systems, its health care revenue cycle management and software arm, sources tell Axios.

Why it matters: HIS is a large, profitable and high-quality RCM business, and should arguably be valued at a higher multiple than the conglomerate that it sits under. That said, the future growth opportunity as, hypothetically, a standalone business, is not clear.

What's happening: Goldman Sachs is advising on the evaluation of a carve-out of the health care IT division, again.

A narrow group of parties is circling the asset, one source says.

HIS sits within 3M’s larger health group, which as a whole contributed to some $9 billion of 2021 sales.

Flashback: 3M tapped Goldman in 2015 to explore strategic alternatives for the unit, including a spinoff or sale.

That process was ultimately shelved in early 2016, with 3M deciding to “retain and further invest in the business.”

HIS acquired a Swiss medical coding company in late 2016, and in 2019 bought M*Modal, a provider of transcription and speech recognition technology, for a TEV of $1 billion.

Zoom in: HIS generated $300 million in sales in Q1 2022, up from $289 million in Q1 2021, 3M reported Tuesday morning.

3M’s HIS has solutions in 25 countries and 10,000 hospitals worldwide aimed to improve the revenue cycle, including computer-assisted coding, clinical documentation integrity and performance monitoring.

What they’re saying: While 3M could hypothetically pursue a public spinoff on a tax-free basis, “even great companies like Ensemble” didn’t tap the public equity markets despite the strong recent performance, one source notes.

Scoring an investment from Berkshire Partners and Warburg Pincus, health care RCM company Ensemble Health Partners commanded a $5 billion-plus valuation off of ~$300m of EBITDA last month, sources told Sarah.

Given that HIS doesn't appear to be "super high growth" relative to other health tech players, a longer-dated fund with a lower IRR threshold may be a logical acquirer of the asset, another source predicts.

A strategic buyer wouldn’t make sense given the likely regulatory hurdles that would be faced, this person adds.

3M is "probably hoping to capture peak pricing for an asset worth double the multiple of the parent company," a third source says.

3M and Goldman declined to comment.