Level Equity is seeking a buyer for modern dental software company Planet DDS, multiple sources tell Axios.

Why it matters: Dentists have historically been slow adopters of new technology, presenting what is perceived to be a large growth and innovation opportunity amid an anticipated replacement wave.

Running practices more efficiently by centralizing non-clinical functions and streamlining workflows, for instance, can contribute to dentist recruitment (especially during today’s labor crisis), plus reduce costs.

What’s happening: An SVB Securities-run sale process recently kicked off for Planet DDS, with the Newport Beach, California-based company expected to command strong interest, the sources say.

Planet DDS, growing at a 40% rate, produces $50 million of ARR and is close to breakeven, they say.

A double-digit ARR multiple is anticipated, sources say, suggesting a deal could be valued at $500 million-plus.

How it works: Planet DDS helps independent dental practices and DSOs move their practice management software to the cloud, displacing legacy or haphazard systems.

Users of its Denticon practice management software, via a monthly subscription rate, save an average of 40% in the total cost of ownership while improving security, boosting patient experience, and creating a better IT infrastructure to scale, it says.

Its Apteryx imaging software, acquired for C$40 million in cash in 2020, aims to modernize clinical operations and diagnostics.

Flashback: Level Equity acquired Planet DDS from previous investors in mid-2019.

State of play: Investors have long put money to work behind traditional DSOs, but new technology to upgrade workflow has been a relatively sleepy area.

Dentists have historically relied on large, old-school vendors like Henry Schein and Patterson Dental.

Yes, but: The dental industry is ripe for digital transformation, and the proliferation of technology startups garnering investment could give the industry the cleaning it needs.

In cloud-based dental software, there’s Marlin Equity-backed RevenueWell and Battery Ventures-backed Curve Dental, among several others.

In February, DentalXChange, which enables dentists to electronically submit claims to payers, scored an investment from Bregal Sagemount.

And in August, General Catalyst and Insight Partners led a $27 million Series A financing in Overjet, whose dental artificial intelligence automates much of the clinical review process.

The bottom line: New technology may be the answer for the modern dentist or practice looking for a competitive edge.

Level Equity and the company did not return requests for comment, while SVB declined to comment.