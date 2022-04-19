Exclusive: Specialty pharmacy enabler raises $14M
Free Market Health, a Pittsburgh-based maker of specialty pharmacy routing technology, raised $13.5 million in Series A financing led by Alta Partners, CEO Joe Cardosi tells Axios exclusively.
Why it matters: Specialty medications present a special hassle since insurers dispense the majority of such drugs, often on a delayed basis and without coordination with providers.
- Specialty drugs — often used to treat complex and severe diseases — are often expensive and take weeks to obtain, something some clinicians have suggested may be linked with poorer health outcomes.
How it works: Free Market uses a cloud-based platform to match specialty drug referrals to the most appropriate pharmacy, based on data on the drug, prescriber, patient and therapeutic category.
- "We call it a care-driven marketplace. It brings together specialty drug providers, home infusion providers and payers," says Cardosi. "The goal, the mission, is to never let the process fail a patient."
- The company serves payers and pharmacies and charges a per transaction fee for its services.
Context: Founded in 2019 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Free Market is among a fresh crop of startups trying to streamline the process of getting medications to patients. For example in March alone:
- House Rx, which partners with specialty clinics to streamline care and medications, raised $25 million in Series A funding led by Bessemer Venture Partners, Axios reported exclusively.
- SmithRx, which runs claims through algorithms seeking lower-priced medications, filled a $20 million Series B funding round led by Venrock with support from Founders Fund, bringing its valuation to $100 million, Axios reported exclusively.
Yes, and: For large incumbent PBMs, specialty drugs tend to be highly profitable, but if Free Market can prove it adds value, they may be willing to collaborate.
- "The way [Cardosi] conceived of this model, they have an opportunity to partner with every entrenched vendor in the space," says Alta Partners managing director Pete Hudson.
Details: Existing Free Market backers Highmark Ventures and 653 Investment Partners also joined the round.
- Free Market plans to use the funds to hire and scale, says Cardosi.