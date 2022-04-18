Health tech stocks are hemorrhaging, according to Rock Health, which found that publicly traded digital health securities plummeted 38% between the start of Q3'21 and the end of Q1'22.

Why it matters: It's no secret that the public markets have been volatile, but when compared with the S&P 500 — which dropped just 5% over the same period — this tumble clearly stands out.

Between the (downward] lines: Several factors are contributing to health tech's poor public performance — namely SPACs.

On average, the stock price of the 31 digital health companies that went public after 2020 dropped 55% from the start of Q3'21 to the end of Q1'22.

Of those companies, more than half (17) came public via SPAC, and their shares over the same period retreated an average of 57%.

Flashback: Health companies that went public before 2020 saw shares fall just 17% on average over the same period, relatively mirroring the performance of the Nasdaq Biotech Index, according to Rock Health.

Be smart: It's not as if SPACs outside the health tech sector performed swimmingly, either.

According to SPAC Insider, fintech companies that SPACked in 2021 lost an average of 40% in value since the day of their first trade.

What they're saying: "In an optimistic market, SPAC deals contribute to — or perhaps are a reflection of — investor excitement, but in times of cautious trading, wariness pervades," Rock Health researchers Adriana Krasniansky and Pavan Shah write.

As one industry banker put it, the market bounces "back and forth between fear and greed," and we're still in that period of fear.

Driving the news: The SEC recently proposed a rule to allow investors to sue SPACs for misleading projections.

What's next: A wave of SPAC IPO terminations prior to listing and cancellations of announced mergers, most likely.