Coronis Health, a tech-enabled physician billing and revenue cycle management company, is exploring a sale, multiple sources tell Axios.

Why it matters: A financial sponsor-centric process is well underway, with Guggenheim Securities engaged as a sell-side adviser.

The Baltimore, Maryland-based company is marketing adjusted EBITDA of about $50 million, sources say.

Zoom in: Coronis, which currently employs more than 900 and processes more than 8 million claims a year, has scaled through an aggressive acquisition playbook.

Founded in 2015, Coronis plays across pathology, behavioral health, hospital and surgery centers, primary care and specialty physicians, anesthesia, and emergency medicine.

The company has operations in both the U.S. and India, the latter in which it has a captive-site offshore model, where it employs locals rather than contract employees.

This is unique among RCM players that offshore.

In January 2021, the company received just over $3 million in growth capital from 424 Capital, Plexus Capital and Eagle Private Capital, according to PitchBook.

State of play: Recent deals involving offshore RCM companies, like GeBBs Healthcare Solutions or AGS Health, have been said to trade in the low-double-digits or low teens.

India's ChrysCapital in 2018 spent 10 billion rupees (about $142 million) for an 80% stake in GeBBs, the Economic Times wrote.

Baring Private Equity Partners Asia bought AGS at a reported $320 million, off of $27 of EBITDA, The Times of India reported.

Coronis did not return requests for comment, while Guggenheim declined to comment.