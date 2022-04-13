KKR (as anticipated) recently agreed to buy Ivirma in a deal valuing the global fertility treatment giant at €3 billion ($3.2 billion) or more, three sources tell Sarah.

Why it matters: As startups left and right emerge to tackle fertility inequality challenges and drive up utilization, KKR has swiftly made a huge splash in assisted reproduction technology.

KKR as the buyer comes as no surprise. The buyout firm was reportedly nearing a deal in late March for the Spain-headquartered company after outbidding other private equity firms.

Ivirma, spanning nine countries across Europe and the U.S., claims it is the largest reproductive medicine group in the world — welcoming patients from more than 180 countries.

Ivirma follows KKR's purchase of GeneraLife, another sizable European fertility clinic network.

By the numbers: Sources placed Ivirma's EBITDA at €120 million, implying a 25x-plus multiple.

Price talk was in the €2.5 billion to €3 billion range, Bloomberg wrote previously, and sources tell Sarah that other investors bid around the low end of that range.

Ivirma could mark one of the first big debt deals to come to market following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Bloomberg separately wrote ahead of the deal.

State of play: Considered a play on both primary care and value-based care, PE firms in the U.S. have made notable bets at big valuations in OB/GYN practice management. Fertility remains behind OB practices from a consolidation perspective.

Many women consider their OB their PCP, and the sector lends itself to value-based care arrangements as maternity is a discreet episode of care.

Of note, Altas Partners in late 2020 invested in Unified Women's Healthcare at an ~$1.55 billion value, sources told Sarah then, before forking out $775 million for CCRM to push into fertility treatment.

Other investors in the fertility space include Lee Equity Partners, Morgan Stanley Capital Partners, InTandem Capital Partners and Webster Equity Partners.

Yes, and: Attention is soaring around a proliferation of startups focused on fertility treatment and women's digital health.

In February, Gaia debuted its personalized IVF insurance product on the Lloyds of London market amid a $20m Series A funding.

Also in February, FemTec Health unveiled Awesome Woman, a subscription-based digital pharmacy and telehealth platform, its founder told Erin exclusively.

In March, Noula Health raised $1.4m in pre-seed funding for its fertility and reproductive health support tool, its founder told Erin exclusively.

This month, Future Family, a startup combining fertility financing and care support, collected $25m in Series B funding, its founder told Erin exclusively.

Also in April, Evernow, which serves women in menopause or perimenopause, scored $28.5m in funding led by NEA, along with celebrity investors including Gwyneth Paltrow.

What we're watching: Will KKR's bet encourage more consolidation of the fragmented U.S. fertility treatment market, and what's on Ivirma's shopping list?

KKR and Ivirma declined to comment.