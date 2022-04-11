Thoma Bravo’s Imprivata completed the acquisition of SecureLink, valuing the combined health care technology company at approximately $3.5 billion, a source familiar with the deal terms tells Sarah.

Why it matters: Imprivata, which is building out a digital identity technology framework for health care, has been on investors' M&A watch list since postponing its sale process two-plus years ago due to COVID.

This indicates that Thoma, six years into its investment, is resetting the clock to invest in the future growth of the company with no intentions of exiting anytime soon.

Details: Thoma will be the majority owner of the newly merged company, with SecureLink existing owner Cove Hill Partners retaining a minority stake.

The combined equity contribution into the new business (from the two PE firms plus the management teams of Imprivata and SecureLink) totals north of $2 billion, a source tells Sarah.

Thoma is reinvesting through its latest flagship fund, exiting its original investment in full through the transaction, the source says.

Goldman Sachs led financing to support the transaction. Raymond James advised SecureLink.

By the numbers: Thoma bought Imprivata in September 2016 in a deal valued at approximately $544 million, implying the company post-SecureLink has grown more than sixfold in value.

Imprivata generates $180 million of EBITDA on approximately $330 million of revenue, with the top line trending toward $400 million-plus in its current fiscal year, CEO Gus Malezis told Sarah in March.

Zoom in: The Lexington, Mass.-based company, entering what Malezis previously dubbed "Imprivata 3.0," is scoring a large, new growth avenue via SecureLink.

Imprivata today helps health care workers within a hospital efficiently access a constellation of applications using a single sign-on, either via a finger or badge tap.

SecureLink builds on top of that, enabling appropriate access to nonemployee, third-party vendors at hospitals that are using devices.

State of play: The demand for cybersecurity solutions in health care is at an all-time high, and threats have only elevated through the pandemic as health IT departments have focused on addressing COVID-related issues.

SecureLink addresses an important gap in that respect, as third-party contractors, whether inadvertently or intentionally, pose a big cybersecurity risk to hospitals if they don’t have proper access (accounting for 51% of data breaches).

Cyber threats have escalated by at least 50% to 60% over the last 24 months, Malezis said previously.

The bottom line: Whether in health care or in other end markets (where 20% of its combined tools focus today), the freshly capitalized company is better positioned to ease secure workflows as cyber threats accelerate.