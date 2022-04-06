IntelyCare, a tech-enabled nurse staffing platform, raised $115 million in Series C funding led by Janus Henderson Investors, pushing its valuation to $1.1 billion.

Why it matters: Health care workers face unprecedented individual and systemic challenges, with many experiencing psychiatric symptoms beyond simple burnout. Staffing platforms help by giving nurses and hospitals more flexibility.

Details: Other investors joining Janus in the round include Longitude Capital, Leeds Illuminate, Endeavour Vision, Revelation Partners and Kaiser Permanente Ventures.

Founded in 2014, IntelyCare's previous backers include Longmeadow Capital Partners, Eastward Capital Partners and LRV Health.

The company says its annual revenue has grown 850% since February 2020 (the month before policymakers declared COVID a national emergency).

IntelyCare plans to use the funds to expand to new states and deepen investment in its artificial intelligence and data science technology.

It employs roughly 730 people across 31 states.

By the numbers: A recent survey of more than 500 health workers and first responders published in the Journal of General Internal Medicine found the following rates of psychiatric symptoms:

Anxiety: 75%

Depression 74%

Post-traumatic stress disorder: 38%

Recent thoughts of suicide or self-harm: 15%

How it works: Quincy, Mass.-based IntelyCare matches full-time, part-time and per-diem nursing professionals with open assignments.

State of play: Tech-powered startups providing relief through the COVID period that have fielded investments include connectRN, TrustedHealth, ShiftMed, Nomad and CareRev.