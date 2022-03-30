Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) is exploring options for its PrescribeWellness and medication therapy management (MTM) businesses, sources tell Sarah.

Why it’s the BFD: Amid deteriorating share performance, Tabula in recent months has been vocal about its intent to divest non-core assets to improve profitability, strengthen the balance sheet and become and remain cash flow positive by Q3.

After announcing in February a letter of intent to sell DoseMeRx, a precision dosing tool used by pharmacists and physicians, this is another potential step in that direction.

Shares of Tabula Rasa have fallen nearly 87% over the last 12 months.

What’s happening: Advanced discussions are underway with a focused group of potential strategic buyers that includes logical PE-backed players, sources say. Citigroup is providing financial advice on the potential divestitures, they say.

PrescribeWellness, a CRM (customer relationship management) tool that’s integrated with over 10,000 independent pharmacy operating systems, “has grown well, is a great asset, but it probably could have grown faster,” one source notes.

Tabula Rasa scooped up PrescribeWellness less than three years ago for $150 million.

Its MTM business, which does TK, has been more challenged, having lost its CVS contract last year.

Be smart: The timing is not only logical given Tabula’s share performance. Pharmacy-focused technology solutions such as PrescribeWellness are a much more understood area of the market than it was 18 months ago.

Why? There’s been a lot of relevant investment activity.

Zoom in: Sources say the best comp for PrescribeWellness is OmniSYS, which NexPhase Capital in December agreed to sell to health care IT company XIFIN.

A year earlier Avista Capital Partners bought XIFIN from GTCR.

And, in May 2021, BlackRock’s perpetual capital fund agreed to acquire a majority interest in Transaction Data Systems, a pharmacy management solutions and services company, from GTCR.

Also relevant is RedSail Technologies, a two-year-old investment of Francisco Partners.

Yes, and: Omnicell, whose pharmacy-focused hardware and software is dominant in hospitals, could be a logical buyer as it has been trying to get into more independent pharmacies, one source notes.The bottom line: There’s a huge opportunity to improve efficiencies and lower costs in the pharmacy industry, and the end-market experiencing heightened headwinds — like a tight labor supply — stemming from the global pandemic.