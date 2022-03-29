Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Brightside Health, a virtual behavioral health startup, raised $50 million in Series B funding led by ACME Capital and Mousse Partners, Brightside CEO Brad Kittredge tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: Funds have been pouring into behavioral health, and there's no sign of the flood abating, with Brightside the latest example.

Details: Existing Brightside backers Bullpen Capital, Triventures and Trousdale Ventures also participated in the round, bringing Brightside's total funding to $75 million.

In recent months, venture firms have backed multiple mental health startups, including Lyra, Daybreak Health, BetterUp, Calm and Marigold Health.

Context: Founded in 2017, San Francisco-based Brightside was online before the pandemic highlighted the shortage of mental health tools — something that initially presented challenges for its founders.

"When we were getting started, a lot of investors were like, 'Can you even do this online? Is this safe?,'" Kittredge tells Axios. "Now we’re going into a new cycle where people are identifying niches and areas for consolidation."

How it works: Brightside partners with payers and providers to offer its services on a reimbursable basis, and with employers and individuals.

Individual memberships cost $95 per month for medication management or $249 for medications plus therapy.

After answering a questionnaire to assess their symptoms, users are matched with a provider who establishes a care plan, including what medications might help.

The company says it uses a "precision prescribing approach" to match users with the right medication based on their medical history and the specific features of their symptoms.

Flashback: Before starting Brightside, Kittredge worked at consumer-focused companies including Jawbone and 23andMe, where he says he "had a front row seat" to the clash between Silicon Valley's hyper growth mentality and the need to move slowly in health care, he tells Axios.

"Fundamentally we just don’t believe mental health is a place to move fast and break things," says Kittredge.

Between the lines: While many digital health sectors are consolidating, industry observers and investors continue to see promise in niche mental health solutions, where there is a chance to offer highly personalized support to specific populations.

That even includes investors who once believed the digital health landscape would grow overly crowded, such as Maverick Ventures managing partner Ambar Bhattacharyya.

Behavioral health is "such a deep category," that it leaves room for startups of varying models, Bhattacharyya says. "There are so many companies, and they’ve all done so well, it’s pretty mind-boggling."

State of play: Competition in the sector is also driving a focus on outcomes, leading investors to become more selective in the startups they back, Aike Ho, a partner with ACME who led the investment in Brightside, tells Axios.