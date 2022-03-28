Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Berkshire Partners and Warburg Pincus are making a significant investment in Ensemble Health Partners that sources tell Sarah values the revenue cycle management company north of $5 billion.

Why it matters: From a valuation perspective, Ensemble, which one source adds is generating roughly $300 million of EBITDA, emerges as one of the year's largest health tech deals so far.

Ensemble has quickly proved to be a very successful investment for Golden Gate Capital, which has only made a few health care investments.

Intriguingly, all the partners leading this investment recently departed from the San Francisco-based firm.

The Cincinnati-based company now has the backing of two very experienced health investors, and that should put it in a stronger position for growth.

Catch up quick: Ensemble pivoted to a narrow private equity-focused sale process earlier this year, having previously considered going public.

This reflects a broader trend of investors switching gears amid a volatile public market environment, prioritizing a sale (and in other cases consolidation) as opposed to an IPO in the near term.

Details: Ensemble provides revenue cycle management services to nearly 300 hospital partners across the U.S. It will use the funds to support continued growth and investment in new technology and people.

Financial terms and the deal’s structure were not disclosed today, but Berkshire and Warburg, as equal shareholders, will own an around 46% combined stake in Ensemble, Axios has learned.

Catholic health system Bon Secours, an existing large minority owner, will retain a close to 44% stake. Management and Golden Gate will hold roughly 10%, the latter being the smallest equity owner, sources say.

Guggenheim Securities advised Ensemble, while Goldman Sachs, TripleTree and William Blair advised Berkshire and Warburg. BofA Securities advised Golden Gate.

Flashback: When Golden Gate bought a slight majority stake in Ensemble in May 2019, sources told Sarah the deal assigned the business an enterprise value of $1.8 billion-plus.

Bon Secours received approximately $1.2 billion in proceeds at that time, sources said.

Mercy Health in 2016 bought Ensemble for $60 million upfront, plus contingent consideration of up to an additional $50 million, the Cincinnati health system said at the time.

Also of note: Rishi Chandna and Doug Ceto, who led the Ensemble investment for Golden Gate, are among recent departures from the San Francisco-based private equity firm.

The firm's only other health care-related deal in recent years includes its 2019 investment in Invo Healthcare, a provider of autism and childhood behavioral health services.

That same year it sold back life sciences tools company Cole-Parmer to GTCR.

Golden Gate and Warburg declined to comment, while Berkshire and Ensemble representatives could not immediately be reached.