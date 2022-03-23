Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Private equity investors put $151 billion to work in health care globally in 2021, more than two times the high watermark any year before, a new Bain & Co. report shows.

The unprecedented year also witnessed a soaring deal count, which was up 35% from 2020 to 515.

Why it matters: We’re entering “a period of discontinuity” as we enter 2022, but Bain & Co. partner Kara Murphy tells Sarah to expect private equity to be more resilient overall, and health care within the PE sphere, to keep outperforming.

“2021 set a high bar,” Murphy says. “The open question: Will we top it, or can we match 2021?”

From 2010 to 2021, the median IRR for health care PE deals topped those in all other industries by about 6 percentage points, according to the report.

State of play: It's arguably been a sluggish start to the year in deal-making after 2021's investment spurt, and we're now seeing a resetting from a valuation perspective.

The world is monitoring COVID’s transition from pandemic to endemic, inflation concerns, and more recently, the geopolitical risks and potential ripple effects triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Bain says.

"With that overall backdrop, we have guarded optimism for 2022," Murphy says.

Even if 2022 doesn’t match up, Murphy adds, if you consider deal activity in terms of a more standard benchmark (with 2021 as an outlier), there’s still enthusiasm across subsectors and geographies.

Between the lines: The health care investment boon isn’t a one size fits all phenomenon. 2021 saw the revival of the mega-deal, all while the share of growth equity supporting innovation gained more traction.

Buoyed by $34 billion and $17 billion leveraged buyouts for Medline and Athenahealth, the capital deployed for the top 10 deals of 2021 overall topped any other year before, the report shows.

30 transactions were valued at greater than $1 billion, a new record.

Yes, and: The capital deployed by growth equity investors in health care set records by both deal count and capital invested last year.

Growth equity investment has grown at a five-year compound rate of 39%, with disclosed capital invested reaching $114 billion in 2021, the report shows.

Murphy expects this phenomenon to continue, as growth equity investors — including crossover funds like Tiger Global, growth-equity arms of large buyout firms like Blackstone, or traditional growth specialists like General Atlantic — recognize both the outperformance of investment returns in health care and the level of innovation opportunity that exists, Murphy says.

Whether it's enabling value-based care, employer-sponsored digital health tools, improving care operations or advancing drug development with technology, the transformation opportunities are vast.

💭 Sarah's thought bubble: We've seen an explosion of life sciences-focused vehicles, health care-only funds, and of course, mega-tech funds. Is it time for the emergence of a health tech-focused fund?

“If sector specialization is becoming more and more important [and] if LPs want access to the most attractive sectors (health care and tech),” Murphy says, “there's reason to believe that would be a very compelling fund to invest in.”

What we’re watching: A year ago private equity firms arguably couldn’t compete with public market valuations and SPACs, but the tables have turned.