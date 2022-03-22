Scoop: Francisco Partners seek a buyer for Trellis Rx

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Francisco Partners-backed Trellis Rx, a technology-enabled specialty pharmacy services provider for health systems, is exploring a sale, multiple sources tell Axios.

Why it matters: Hospitals need help facilitating pharmacy programs for complex, chronic patients.

Drug adherence is a big part of the health care equation, with specialty medications typically costly and challenging to manage. Trellis Rx’s personalized offerings focus on empowering patients to start and stay on therapy.

One source likens it to the revenue cycle function: “Hospitals are good at providing doctors; they’re not good at collecting bills. There are so many functions that hospitals need to outsource.”

What’s happening: TripleTree and Cantor Fitzgerald are advising on a potential sale of the business, sources say.

The Atlanta-headquartered company is marketing around $40 million of run-rate adjusted EBITDA, sources say. Value expectations are unclear.

Yes, and: Sources liken Trellis Rx to a smaller version of Shields Health Solutions, which is jointly owned by Walgreens Boots Alliance and Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe.

Walgreens in September 2021 injected $970 million into Shields boosting its stake to 71%, with WCAS remaining a shareholder. The two parties originally partnered in mid-2019 to invest in Shields.

WBA's latest investment was said to be valued at around $2.5 billion, sources said previously, implying about a 25x-plus multiple of QoE EBITDA, or around 17x run-rate EBITDA, two sources said at the time.

The buzz around Shields’ investment activity was said to fuel more excitement and education around the pharmacy and 340B industries by other sponsors and buyers.

How it works: Trellis Rx partners with health systems to create or build out on-site specialty pharmacy programs.

Trellis Rx in January published data demonstrating that health systems with a fully integrated specialty pharmacy care model can improve clinical outcomes measures across various specialties.

In August, Inc. magazine reported that Trellis Rx had witnessed a three-year revenue growth rate of 5,947%.

The bottom line: “It should be a hot process,” one source says.

FP, Trellis Rx, TripleTree and Cantor didn't return requests for comment.