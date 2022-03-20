Skip to main content
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella invests in digital health startup Notable

Erin Brodwin
52 mins ago
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella invested in Notable, a maker of patient scheduling tools, as part of the company's last funding round, Notable CEO Pranay Kapadia tells Axios.

Why it's the BFD: Microsoft is a quiet giant in health care that's begun placing internal — and now external — bets on a host of clinical tools.

  • Microsoft recently launched physician-facing communication tools, forked over $19.7 billion to acquire Nuance, an AI-powered clinical documentation company, and unveiled Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare.

Context: Notable, based in San Mateo and founded in 2017, raised $127 million in Series B funding last fall with an undisclosed amount of support from Nadella.

  • Public investors in the round included lead investor ICONIQ Capital plus additional backers Greylock Partners, F-Prime Capital and Oak HC/FT.

How it works: Notable hopes to eliminate call centers and cut costs spent on administrative work by letting patients schedule their own appointments; the AI-powered platform is also trained to send reminders and follow-ups.

What's next: "We are convinced the call center can be eliminated," Kapadia tells Erin.

