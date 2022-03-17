Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Imprivata CEO Gus Malezis tells Axios he believes his Thoma Bravo-backed company is building out an essential digital identity technology framework for health care.

Why it matters: Doctors and nurses need access to hundreds of applications to care for patients, but patient privacy laws and cybersecurity threats make that increasingly complex.

At ViVE Miami, Malezis said more organizations are starting to pay attention to this “massive issue” after they've gone through EHR implementation.

“Quite often EHR/EMR has multiple gates of login,” Malezis says. “It’s hundreds of times you have to log in within a shift.”

How it works: Imprivata’s tools allow health care workers — in patient rooms and at nursing stations — access to a constellation of applications using a single sign-on, either via a finger or badge tap.

That restores roughly 30 to 45 minutes of a daily shift back to every provider, Malezis says.

Users of course like this, and from an organizational standpoint, it helps reduce burnout while ideally increasing productivity.

Yes, and: The Lexington, Massachusetts-based company has been on investors' M&A watch lists for some time.

Two years ago, sellers, including Imprivata, postponed sale processes (many indefinitely) as investors and execs hashed out the severity of COVID-19 impacts on financial markets.

Malezis says the decision to step back let Imprivata develop its vision and focus on company operations, employees and customers.

Before pressing pause, Imprivata was anticipated to price at north of $2 billion based upon approximately $140 million of estimated 2020 EBITDA, Sarah wrote then.

Fast forward: Imprivata now generates $180 million of EBITDA on approximately $330 million of revenue, with the top line trending toward $400 million-plus its current fiscal year, the CEO says.

Its February agreement to buy SecureLink will bring the next phase of growth, or what Malezis likes to call "Imprivata 3.0."

SecureLink provides appropriate access for nonemployee, third-party vendors at hospitals that are accessing devices like an MRI machine.

Reality check: With more provider access, you’re also giving the bad actors more of a surface area to attack.

“As we elevate access we also have to think about how we strengthen cyber controls,” Malezis says, acknowledging that threats have escalated by at least 50% to 60% over the last 24 months.

Insurance providers have also become incredibly more demanding, he says, "because of the advent of heavy ransomware and the expense of recovering those systems and the expense of recovering [from] general hacks."

The bottom line: As Imprivata executes its vision of making provider access “efficient, simple and invisible,” it's likely reaching a scale that ought to draw attention from large buyout funds, strategics or secondary investors.