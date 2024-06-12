Biosecure Act misses a ride on defense bill

The House Rules Committee rejected an effort to add the Biosecure Act to the chamber's defense authorization bill, forcing backers of a China biotech crackdown to look at other legislative avenues. Why it matters: The move late Tuesday delays the consideration of the measure to cut off funding for select companies deemed national security risks but isn't a death knell for a bill that's enjoyed wide bipartisan support.

What they're saying: "I wasn't surprised by that," Rep. Brad Wenstrup, the lead GOP sponsor, told Axios early Wednesday. "We'll seek other routes."

He said the Rules Committee sought to limit the number of amendments to the National Defense Authorization Act to those that were more germane to defense.

It still is possible the legislation could be added to the must-pass NDAA later this year.

Wenstrup said he thinks the measure could even get a standalone vote in the House, but did not know when. "I think we might be able to get it on its own," he said.

The big picture: The bill would cut off federal funding for a group of Chinese biotech companies and give U.S. drug developers until 2032 to cease outsourcing arrangements with them.