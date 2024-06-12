Axios Pro Exclusive Content

Biosecure Act misses a ride on defense bill

Jun 12, 2024
The House Rules Committee rejected an effort to add the Biosecure Act to the chamber's defense authorization bill, forcing backers of a China biotech crackdown to look at other legislative avenues.

Why it matters: The move late Tuesday delays the consideration of the measure to cut off funding for select companies deemed national security risks but isn't a death knell for a bill that's enjoyed wide bipartisan support.

What they're saying: "I wasn't surprised by that," Rep. Brad Wenstrup, the lead GOP sponsor, told Axios early Wednesday. "We'll seek other routes."

  • He said the Rules Committee sought to limit the number of amendments to the National Defense Authorization Act to those that were more germane to defense.
  • It still is possible the legislation could be added to the must-pass NDAA later this year.
  • Wenstrup said he thinks the measure could even get a standalone vote in the House, but did not know when. "I think we might be able to get it on its own," he said.

The big picture: The bill would cut off federal funding for a group of Chinese biotech companies and give U.S. drug developers until 2032 to cease outsourcing arrangements with them.

