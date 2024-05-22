What we're hearing: Sanders on Novo Nordisk

We caught up with Senate HELP Chair Bernie Sanders to get an update on whether he plans to call the CEO of Novo Nordisk to testify about the price of its blockbuster weight-loss drugs Wegovy and Ozempic.
What he's saying: "We are not quite at that point," he said, emphasizing "quite."
"Right now, as you may know, we're doing an investigation to better understand what's going on and why the prices they charge are so very high."
"We hope that they will understand that the American people will not accept paying 10 times more for the same product that is sold around the rest of the world. I hope that will happen. But are we prepared to have a hearing? Absolutely."
Sanders spoke in April with Novo Nordisk CEO Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen but didn't get an immediate commitment to lower costs.