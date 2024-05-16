'Significant' cut seen for House HHS approps bill

Share on email (opens in new window)

House Republican appropriators anticipate a 10-11% cut to next year's spending bill covering HHS, according to the interim 302(b) allocations the House Appropriations Committee released today. Why it matters: The allocations signal a likely fight with President Biden and congressional Democrats, and are an early barometer of spending pressures under the caps outlined in the Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023.

The appropriators have allocated $184.6 billion for the full Labor-HHS package.

The numbers still could change subject to anticipated scoring of Biden's FY25 budget request and offsetting receipts.

What's inside: House Appropriations Chair Tom Cole said the allocations "focus resources where they are needed most" and reflect a commitment to priorities including strengthening defense.

"Some subcommittees such as Labor-HHS ... will receive significant cuts of 10-11%," the committee said in a release.

The topline allocation of $1.6 trillion would include $710.7 billion for non-defense discretionary spending.

The Agriculture-FDA bill would get $25.9 billion.

What we're watching: Appropriators have yet to break down spending by department or agency.