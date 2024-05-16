Axios Pro Exclusive Content

'Significant' cut seen for House HHS approps bill

rep. Tom Cole

Cole. Photo: Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

House Republican appropriators anticipate a 10-11% cut to next year's spending bill covering HHS, according to the interim 302(b) allocations the House Appropriations Committee released today.

Why it matters: The allocations signal a likely fight with President Biden and congressional Democrats, and are an early barometer of spending pressures under the caps outlined in the Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023.

  • The appropriators have allocated $184.6 billion for the full Labor-HHS package.
  • The numbers still could change subject to anticipated scoring of Biden's FY25 budget request and offsetting receipts.

What's inside: House Appropriations Chair Tom Cole said the allocations "focus resources where they are needed most" and reflect a commitment to priorities including strengthening defense.

  • "Some subcommittees such as Labor-HHS ... will receive significant cuts of 10-11%," the committee said in a release.
  • The topline allocation of $1.6 trillion would include $710.7 billion for non-defense discretionary spending.
  • The Agriculture-FDA bill would get $25.9 billion.

What we're watching: Appropriators have yet to break down spending by department or agency.

  • The Ag-FDA subcommittee is due to mark up its bill on June 11.
  • The Labor-HHS subcommittee will have its markup on June 27.
