Scoop: E&C holding telehealth markup next week

The House Energy and Commerce Committee plans to mark up telehealth bills May 16, multiple lobbyists told Axios. Why it matters: It's the anticipated next step on extending pandemic-era virtual care flexibilities after House Ways and Means approved a two-year extension Wednesday.

Zoom in: Lobbyists said E&C hasn't finalized which measures will be marked up.

A committee spokesperson declined to confirm the hearing.

What we're watching: An extension of Medicare telehealth provisions that expire at the end of this year is expected to figure prominently in a lame-duck health care package, if it doesn't get taken up sooner.