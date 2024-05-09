Scoop: E&C holding telehealth markup next week

The House Energy and Commerce Committee plans to mark uptelehealth billsMay 16, multiple lobbyists told Axios.
Why it matters: It's the anticipated next step on extending pandemic-era virtual care flexibilities after House Ways and Means approved a two-year extension Wednesday.
Zoom in: Lobbyists said E&C hasn't finalized which measures will be marked up.
A committee spokesperson declined to confirm the hearing.
What we're watching: An extension of Medicare telehealth provisions that expire at the end of this year is expected to figure prominently in a lame-duck health care package, if it doesn't get taken up sooner.