Senate Finance leaders release drug shortage plan

Senate Finance Committee leaders are pushing to create a new program in Medicare to stir hospitals and physicians to enter into purchasing agreements aimed at easing persistent drug shortages. Why it matters: Shortages have reached an all-time high, driving up health spending while limiting access to chemotherapy drugs, some antibiotics and common generics.

What's inside: A discussion draft from Senate Finance Chair Ron Wyden and Ranking Member Mike Crapo would give providers incentive payments of 5% to 25% of a drug's price plus bonuses to enter into purchasing practices that satisfy new standards for supply chain resiliency and reliability.

There would be minimum three-year contracts with manufacturers for generic drugs that present high shortage risks, and required contingency contracts with backup suppliers to shore up competition.

The draft also would amend Medicaid's Drug Rebate Program to enable reductions or waivers to the inflation rebate for certain generic drugs in the event of shortage risk.

The changes would take effect in 2027.

What they're saying: Wyden singled out group purchasing organizations, or GPOs, for putting profits ahead of patients.

"Middlemen like GPOs should not be able to do business with Medicare if their contracting practices are actively worsening the drug shortage challenge in America," he said.

Catch up quick: The Biden administration last month issued a drug-shortage plan that called on Congress to reward hospitals for maintaining adequate supplies of key drugs, among other measures.