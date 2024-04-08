Doctors not more politically involved, study finds

A provocative new study in JAMA asks whether physicians are more politically involved than other professions. In most cases, the answer was no. Why it matters: Physician-lawmakers aren't uncommon in Congress and constitute a medical brain trust on a variety of issues. But that apparently isn't a sign of a broader trend.

What they found: After adjusting for sociodemographic factors, the study found that physicians aren't likelier to consume political news, discuss politics with neighbors, vote in local elections or contact elected officials.

They're actually less likely to participate in public meetings.

Yes, but: Doctors were more likely to chat about politics with friends or family, buy or boycott products based on political values, and donate to political organizations.

The bottom line: "Physicians could play a greater role in influencing health-related public policy given their expertise and socioeconomic opportunities," the study says. "Why physicians are not more involved politically should be further investigated."