Labor-HHS chair Aderholt eyes full approps gavel

Rep. Kay Granger's decision to step down as House Appropriations Committee chair opens the door for current Labor-HHS cardinal Robert Aderholt to run for the full committee chairmanship.

Why it matters: Aderholt, now in his 14th term, is expected to run against Rules Committee Chairman Tom Cole, another veteran appropriator who at one time also helmed the Labor-HHS subcommittee.

Catch up quick: Granger made her decision soon after the House passed its second minibus package.

Aderholt voted against the package, citing numerous earmarks senators added to the Labor-HHS title that he said funded projects "directed toward services for illegal immigrants and facilities providing routine abortion services."

The base bill contained relatively flat funding for federal health agencies, with HHS getting $116.8 billion for FY24.

Aderholt is staunchly anti-abortion, and opposes providing funding to Planned Parenthood or clinics that offer abortion services.