Labor-HHS chair Aderholt eyes full approps gavel

36 mins ago
rep. Robert Aderholt

Aderholt. Photo: Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call

Rep. Kay Granger's decision to step down as House Appropriations Committee chair opens the door for current Labor-HHS cardinal Robert Aderholt to run for the full committee chairmanship.

Why it matters: Aderholt, now in his 14th term, is expected to run against Rules Committee Chairman Tom Cole, another veteran appropriator who at one time also helmed the Labor-HHS subcommittee.

Catch up quick: Granger made her decision soon after the House passed its second minibus package.

  • Aderholt voted against the package, citing numerous earmarks senators added to the Labor-HHS title that he said funded projects "directed toward services for illegal immigrants and facilities providing routine abortion services."
  • The base bill contained relatively flat funding for federal health agencies, with HHS getting $116.8 billion for FY24.

Aderholt is staunchly anti-abortion, and opposes providing funding to Planned Parenthood or clinics that offer abortion services.

  • He was among the GOP appropriators who loaded up their spending bills with anti-abortion and anti-gender affirming care measures that upended plans of passing 12 separate appropriations bills.
  • Cole was a big proponent of increased funding for NIH when he served as Labor-HHS subcommittee chair.
  • His support of biomedical research is partly driven by his father's battle with Alzheimer's disease and his wife Ellen's struggles with multiple sclerosis.
