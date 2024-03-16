Scoop: Health riders left out of minibus

Health care riders addressing PBM reforms and hospital transparency are due to be left out of the next government funding bill after congressional leadership quashed a committee-led effort to add them to the package, sources said. Why it matters: It punts bipartisan provisions that health committees in both chambers have worked on for months to a lame duck session.

The chairs and ranking members of health committees had reached an 11th-hour deal, but Senate and House leaders were adamant about keeping the minibus free of more potential stumbling blocks with a March 22 deadline approaching.

What they're saying: "Republicans do not want the appropriations bills to become an omnibus and there was no opportunity for Democrats to include a health package on this vehicle, regardless of the contents of this package," said a leadership aide briefed on the negotiations.

Yes, but: A complicating factor for reviving the deal is Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's objections to a provision that would require hospital outpatient departments to have unique Medicare identifier numbers. It would generate savings on what critics call "dishonest billing" by hospitals.

New York Democrats have opposed this provision before because New York hospitals contend it's burdensome.

What's next: Bill text for the appropriations funding deal could be released as soon as tomorrow.