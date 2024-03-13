BIO throws support behind China biotech crackdown

The Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) today unexpectedly threw its support behind legislation cracking down on Chinese biotech firms and said it one of its members, WuXi AppTec, a major supplier of drug R&D and manufacturing services, had proactively ended its affiliation with the group. Why it matters: It's a striking reversal from the leading U.S. biotech trade group that could remove an obstacle for advancing the leading legislative vehicle, the Biosecure Act.

It's also evidence of the blowback BIO has felt since it raised concerns about the legislation.

What they're saying: BIO's new CEO, John Crowley, wrote in a letter to Rep. Mike Gallagher today that the group "withdraws its prior letter issued before I began my tenure as CEO" that had raised concerns with Gallagher's bill, which would cut off U.S. funding for certain Chinese biotech companies.

"BIO will support the BIOSECURE Act and work with you and other members of Congress as this legislation progresses," Crowley added.

"Our adversaries abroad have stated that they intend to become the biotechnology center of excellence in the world," Crowley said in a press release, also on Wednesday. "America and our allies cannot let this happen."

The big picture: The move comes after Gallagher had written to the Justice Department asking for a review of BIO's lobbying against the bill under the Foreign Agents Registration Act.

The story has been updated to reflect a revised March 14 statement from BIO that WuXi proactively ended its membership in the organization. BIO originally said it was taking steps to separate from WuXi.