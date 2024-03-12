Scoop: Wyden, Crapo to call for PBM action

Senate Finance Chair Ron Wyden and Ranking Member Mike Crapo are making a late push to include PBM reforms in the next government funding package.

Why it matters: Proposed changes to PBM business practices have been a bipartisan rallying point, but divisions over whether to apply them to the private insurance market or just to Medicare kept any changes out of the first minibus.

Driving the news: Wyden and Crapo will hold a press conference Thursday in which they're expected to call for action on PBMs with the second government funding package facing a March 22 deadline, sources said.

The Finance Committee previously advanced a package that would have changed the way PBMs are paid in Medicare, by no longer tying compensation to the price of drugs.

It is unclear if Wyden and Crapo will explicitly call for including the measures in the next minibus, but the timing of the press conference indicates that is their hope.

Reality check: The effort still faces big hurdles and any final product would need sign offs from the Senate HELP Committee and the House.