E&C marks-up 19 health bills
Mar 12, 2024
The House Energy and Commerce health subcommittee is marking up 19 bills today, including reauthorizations of Alzheimer's research and emergency services programs, as well as a measure that would ban discrimination in organ transplants.
The legislation includes:
- The Charlotte Woodward Organ Transplant Discrimination Prevention Act, which was first introduced in the 117th Congress and would bar medical providers from discriminating against individuals with mental or physical disabilities who are candidates to receive organ transplants.
- Kidney PATIENT Act, which would delay the inclusion of oral drugs to treat end-stage renal disease being moved into the Medicare Part B ESRD prospective payment system. An amended version was approved out of the Ways and Means Committee last week.
- Seniors' Access to Critical Medications Act, which would make a pandemic-era CMS waiver permanent and allow seniors to receive medications prescribed by their doctor by mail, or allows a family member to pick them up.
- Programs slated to be reauthorized from 2024 to 2028 include: a lifespan respite care program; certain poison control programs including national toll-free number and the poison control center grant program, and a rural EMS training and equipment assistance program.
- Those that would reauthorized from 2025 to 2029 include: traumatic brain injury programs, the Lorna Breene Health Care Provider Act, grants for EMS for kids and a public health knowledge of Alzheimer's program.