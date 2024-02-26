Employers lay out mental health policy asks

The proposals include removing barriers to telehealth, like in-person visit requirements, training more mental health providers to address a shortage and better integrating physical and mental health care.
What they're saying: "Employers recognize the growing mental health crisis that we have in the United States," said Neil Bradley, chief policy officer at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. "I think the pandemic certainly brought that to light."
He said the proposals are mainly aimed at Congress but that there is a role for the administration and states in some cases, too.
Sens. Bernie Sanders and Roger Marshall have a sweeping primary care bill that also seeks to boost behavioral health provider capacity. Asked about that measure, Bradley said the details on "how it's financed" matter but "the goal is certainly one we share."