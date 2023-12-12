Senate HELP advances bills to fight opioid crisis

The Senate HELP Committee today advanced two bills aimed at fighting the opioid crisis: the SUPPORT Act reauthorization and a measure to expand access to methadone.

Why it matters: Passage of the measure that would allow addiction doctors to prescribe methadone outside of specialized clinics was notable given the outcome was not certain ahead of time.

HELP Ranking Member Bill Cassidy announced his support during the markup, saying that its potential to save lives outweighed law enforcement concerns about illegal diversion of methadone.

The final vote on the bill, known as Modernizing Opioid Treatment Access Act, was 16-5.

The reauthorization of the SUPPORT Act, which provides for a range of programs aimed at treating and preventing opioid addiction, advanced on a broad 19-1 vote.

What's next: The full House is on track to pass that chamber's version of the SUPPORT Act later this afternoon.