Senate HELP advances bills to fight opioid crisis
Dec 12, 2023
The Senate HELP Committee today advanced two bills aimed at fighting the opioid crisis: the SUPPORT Act reauthorization and a measure to expand access to methadone.
Why it matters: Passage of the measure that would allow addiction doctors to prescribe methadone outside of specialized clinics was notable given the outcome was not certain ahead of time.
- HELP Ranking Member Bill Cassidy announced his support during the markup, saying that its potential to save lives outweighed law enforcement concerns about illegal diversion of methadone.
- The final vote on the bill, known as Modernizing Opioid Treatment Access Act, was 16-5.
- The reauthorization of the SUPPORT Act, which provides for a range of programs aimed at treating and preventing opioid addiction, advanced on a broad 19-1 vote.
What's next: The full House is on track to pass that chamber's version of the SUPPORT Act later this afternoon.