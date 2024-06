Drew Keyes has been hired to be the top health care aide in Speaker Mike Johnson’s office, multiple lobbyists told Axios.

Keyes is currently a senior policy analyst at Paragon Health Institute, where he's worked since July 2022.

He previously worked on Johnson's staff when the lawmaker was chair of the Republican Study Committee and ran his Health Care Task Force portfolio.

Keyes also stayed on at RSC as a staffer under Rep. Jim Banks, who also had a health care policy playbook as chair. He's also worked as a legislative assistant for Reps. Tom McClintock and Louie Gohmert.

At Paragon he recently focused on public health policy and the Pandemic and All Hazards Preparedness Act.

Johnson's office didn't respond to a request for comment.