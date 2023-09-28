Biden admin moves to enforce insurer transparency

The Biden administration is taking a step to unfreeze enforcement of insurer price transparency rules on prescription drugs, as Congress makes its own moves on health price transparency.

Why it matters: The change, coming in a FAQ document posted by the Department of Labor, would enforce a regulation originally proposed under former President Trump. The new step won bipartisan praise from congressional backers of transparency legislation, but opposition from PBMs.

House Energy and Commerce Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers and Ranking Member Frank Pallone released a joint statement saying the move would "help empower patients and employers with accurate information about the cost of prescription drugs."

They added they will "continue pushing to codify these critically important rules through our bipartisan Lower Costs, More Transparency Act."

The other side: PBMs, though, while stressing they do not oppose all transparency proposals, criticized the part of the rule that would require the disclosure of the discounts they get from drug companies.