What we're hearing: House transparency bill in limbo

After the House abruptly canceled a vote on the health care transparency bill last week, we caught up with Energy and Commerce Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers on Tuesday night for the latest on when the bill might come back to the floor.

What they're saying: There is "not yet" an update on floor timing, she said, noting that the back-and-forth this week on how to fund the government has to play out first.

"It just depends on how this week goes," she told Axios.

The big picture: All of the House's focus is on navigating the mess over government funding, and trying to rally the votes for a bipartisan health care bill could be a distraction from that.