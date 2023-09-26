First look: Bipartisan behavioral health access bill

Share on email (opens in new window)

A bipartisan group of six House lawmakers on Tuesday introduced a plan aimed at integrating behavioral health services for Medicare beneficiaries in a primary care setting.

Why it matters: It's part of a broader trend of rolling mental health care into primary care practices, but aimed specifically at seniors.

Details: The bill is cosponsored by Reps. Michelle Steel, Lizzie Fletcher, Gus Bilirakis, August Pfluger, Susie Lee and Dan Kildee.

It encourages the integration of behavioral health services by increasing Medicare reimbursement rates via specific CPT codes for three years.

The increased reimbursement rates are supposed to help offset the startup costs of integrating mental health care into doctors' offices.

The bill would also make the Health and Human Services secretary create quality measurement reporting requirements for integrating behavioral health with primary care.

Of note: A Senate version of the legislation was introduced in April by Sens. Catherine Cortez-Masto and John Cornyn.

The big picture: 20% of people ages 65 and older reported having symptoms of anxiety or depression, according to a February 2023 survey from KFF.