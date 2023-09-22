HHS releases shutdown contingency plan
The Department of Health and Human Services has released a contingency plan outlining what activities would continue in the event of a government shutdown.
- Plans for subagencies including the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and the Food and Drug Administration were also published.
Here are some highlights:
- 42% of HHS staff, or 37,325 individuals, would be furloughed by the second day of a funding lapse, while the remainder would be retained to handle core functions.
- CMS will continue to have funding for Medicaid through the first quarter of FY2024 due to advanced appropriations.
- Excepted CMS employees will ensure Medicare keeps running.
- FDA's activities that are funded by carryover user fees will continue.
- Leftover supplemental COVID funding is being used to continue FDA's COVID response work, such as emergency use authorizations and supply chain issues.
- Excepted FDA staff can continue monitoring food-borne illnesses and some inspection surveillance activities.
- NIH staff working with patients in clinical trials are excepted from furloughs.
- CDC staff will remain on the job working on outbreak response, laboratory functions, running PEPFAR and emergency operations.
- The Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response will also retain staff who are awarding contracts for medical countermeasures and flu preparedness.