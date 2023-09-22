Axios Pro Exclusive Content

HHS releases shutdown contingency plan

Victoria Knight

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

The Department of Health and Human Services has released a contingency plan outlining what activities would continue in the event of a government shutdown.

Here are some highlights:

  • 42% of HHS staff, or 37,325 individuals, would be furloughed by the second day of a funding lapse, while the remainder would be retained to handle core functions.
  • CMS will continue to have funding for Medicaid through the first quarter of FY2024 due to advanced appropriations.
  • Excepted CMS employees will ensure Medicare keeps running.
  • FDA's activities that are funded by carryover user fees will continue.
  • Leftover supplemental COVID funding is being used to continue FDA's COVID response work, such as emergency use authorizations and supply chain issues.
  • Excepted FDA staff can continue monitoring food-borne illnesses and some inspection surveillance activities.
  • NIH staff working with patients in clinical trials are excepted from furloughs.
  • CDC staff will remain on the job working on outbreak response, laboratory functions, running PEPFAR and emergency operations.
  • The Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response will also retain staff who are awarding contracts for medical countermeasures and flu preparedness.
