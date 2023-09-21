Senate HELP advances primary care bill

Share on email (opens in new window)

The Senate HELP Committee on Thursday advanced a bill to boost funding for community health centers and expand primary care in a 14-7 bipartisan vote.

Driving the news: Three Republicans joined with all Democrats to support the measure: Sens. Roger Marshall, Lisa Murkowski and Mike Braun.

Between the lines: The measure is the result of an unusual collaboration between Sanders and Marshall.

Because Ranking Member Bill Cassidy opposed to the package, the number of GOP yes votes was closely watched.

What we're watching: The three GOP yes votes gives the bill bipartisan support, but also highlights that a majority of Republicans and the ranking member remain opposed, complicating the path to the floor.