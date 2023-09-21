Senate HELP advances primary care bill
The Senate HELP Committee on Thursday advanced a bill to boost funding for community health centers and expand primary care in a 14-7 bipartisan vote.
Driving the news: Three Republicans joined with all Democrats to support the measure: Sens. Roger Marshall, Lisa Murkowski and Mike Braun.
Between the lines: The measure is the result of an unusual collaboration between Sanders and Marshall.
- Because Ranking Member Bill Cassidy opposed to the package, the number of GOP yes votes was closely watched.
What we're watching: The three GOP yes votes gives the bill bipartisan support, but also highlights that a majority of Republicans and the ranking member remain opposed, complicating the path to the floor.
- Sanders said he had agreed to remove some mandatory funding in the bill to win Braun's support.
- Some other amendments were adopted on Thursday to make changes, including a Braun amendment to require HHS to publish a list of hospitals that don't comply with transparency rules.
- We'll have a fuller breakdown of the day's events in our newsletter this afternoon.