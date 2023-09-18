Scoop: House cancels transparency vote
Tonight's scheduled House vote on the health care price transparency bill has been canceled, Majority Leader Steve Scalise's office confirmed to Axios.
- Scalise's office did not immediately provide a reason, but the move comes amid questions about whether the measure would have the two-thirds support necessary to pass under suspension of the rules.
- Democrats have been split on the measure, and Republicans are also dealing with messy infighting over funding the government.
- It is possible the bill could be revived in the coming days, perhaps under a rule, which would lower the bar for passage to a simple majority.