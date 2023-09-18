Scoop: House cancels transparency vote

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Tonight's scheduled House vote on the health care price transparency bill has been canceled, Majority Leader Steve Scalise's office confirmed to Axios.